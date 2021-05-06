Behind every startup stands an innovative idea. But that’s only half the truth. We as the German Startups Association know there are plenty of people behind every startup to make a vision successful. To honor YOU, the fighters and people of action, visionaries and unconventional thinkers, supporters and companions who shape the German startup ecosystem, the German Startup Awards will be handed to outstanding personalities.

Nomination phase:

Starts the 1st of September 2020 and ends the 31st of October 2020.

#GSA21:

6th of May 2021, Berlin, Tipi am Kanzleramt

Gloria Bäuerlein
Chief Operating Officer, Back

David Hanf
CFO Thermondo

Gesa Miczaika
Partner Auxxo Beteiligungen

Uwe Horstmann
General Partner Project A Ventures

Stephanie Kaiser
Founder and CEO Heartbeat Labs

Philipp Kreibohm
Founder home24 and Investor at SB21

Elisabeth Löwenbourg-Brzezinski
Principal ACTON CAPITAL PARTNERS

Felix Jahn
CEO und Gründer McMakler

Anne Kjær Bathel
Co-Founder und Geschäftsführerin ReDI School of Digital Integration

Tim Schumacher
Gründer und Investor TS Ventures

Ina Remmers
Mitbegründerin & Geschäftsführerin nebenan.de

Dr. Kati Ernst
Co-Founder & Co-CEO ooia

Christian Piechnick
CEO & Co-Founder Wandelbots

Christian Kroll
Founder & CEO Ecosia

Daria Saharova
Partner Vito ONE, Founder 1E9 Denkfabrik

Ferry Heilemann
Founder FreightHub

Jury

Lea-Sophie Cramer
Co-Founder & Council Member Amorelie

Hosts

Recap 2020

Partner of the German Startup Awards 2021

Be part of the German Startup Awards – the most glamourous startup event of the year.
Save yourself exclusive benefits like your own branded dinner table and an invitation to our Pre-Get-Together with all finalists, speakers and presenters.

Become a partner now!

Partners #GSA21

Media Partners #GSA21

Contact us

Catharina Fichelmann /// Project Lead
catharina.fichelmann@deutschestartups.org

Paul Wolter /// Politics & Communications
paul.wolter@deutschestartups.org

Franziska Teubert ///CEO Partner Management
franziska.teubert@deutschestartups.org

Event Organizer

As the representative and voice of startups in Germany, the German Startups Association speaks up for a founder-friendly Germany and works towards a flourishing German startup ecosystem. The association represents more than 1.000 members.