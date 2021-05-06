Behind every startup stands an innovative idea. But that’s only half the truth. We as the German Startups Association know there are plenty of people behind every startup to make a vision successful. To honor YOU, the fighters and people of action, visionaries and unconventional thinkers, supporters and companions who shape the German startup ecosystem, the German Startup Awards will be handed to outstanding personalities.
Nomination phase:
Starts the 1st of September 2020 and ends the 31st of October 2020.
#GSA21:
6th of May 2021, Berlin, Tipi am Kanzleramt
Gloria Bäuerlein
Chief Operating Officer, Back
David Hanf
CFO Thermondo
Gesa Miczaika
Partner Auxxo Beteiligungen
Uwe Horstmann
General Partner Project A Ventures
Stephanie Kaiser
Founder and CEO Heartbeat Labs
Philipp Kreibohm
Founder home24 and Investor at SB21
Elisabeth Löwenbourg-Brzezinski
Principal ACTON CAPITAL PARTNERS
Felix Jahn
CEO und Gründer McMakler
Anne Kjær Bathel
Co-Founder und Geschäftsführerin ReDI School of Digital Integration
Tim Schumacher
Gründer und Investor TS Ventures
Ina Remmers
Mitbegründerin & Geschäftsführerin nebenan.de
Dr. Kati Ernst
Co-Founder & Co-CEO ooia
Christian Piechnick
CEO & Co-Founder Wandelbots
Christian Kroll
Founder & CEO Ecosia
Daria Saharova
Partner Vito ONE, Founder 1E9 Denkfabrik
Ferry Heilemann
Founder FreightHub
Lea-Sophie Cramer
Co-Founder & Council Member Amorelie
