Christian Piechnick

CEO & Co-Founder Wandelbots

Christian Piechnick is co-founder and CEO of Wandelbots, a leading Startups for robotic teaching software. Within 2 years Wandelbots has grown to 90+ employees and recently received 26MM Euro in funding from 83North, Microsoft and Siemens. In addition, Christian is the chairman of the advisory board for the industrial excellence cluster Smart Systems Hub as. In 2020 he was awarded as the “Newcomer of the Year” by the German Startup Association. After receiving his Diploma in Media Computer Science started his PhD on “Role-Based Self-Adaptive Software Architectures” at the Technische Universität Dresden. Christian is one of the co-founders of the international workshop series “Model-Driven Robot Software Engineering” (MORSE) and the initiator of the “Robots in Saxony” (RoX) network. In 2016 Christian was one of the co-founders of Ubiance, a startup focusing on human-machine interaction.